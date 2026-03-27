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Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger

14 Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger That Prove His Pen Is Elite

Discover 15 standout songs written by Eric Bellinger that highlight his hitmaking pen, R&B genius, and impact across modern music.

Published on March 27, 2026

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  • Eric Bellinger has written songs for major artists like Usher, Chris Brown, and Justin Bieber.
  • His songwriting demonstrates a deep understanding of feel, groove, and emotion in R&B and pop music.
  • Bellinger's versatile writing style can adapt to different genres and artist styles, from retro-inspired grooves to intimate ballads.
Black Music Action Coalition Music Maker Dinner
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Eric Bellinger has quietly been everywhere in R&B and pop. He’s the guy in the room helping shape hooks, melodies, and moments you swear you’ve heard a thousand times. And yet, a lot of listeners still don’t realize how many big records have his name in the credits.

From late-night R&B to glossy radio smashes, his writing proves he understands feel, groove, and emotion on a different level. When you line up the songs he’s written, the picture is clear: Eric isn’t just nice with the pen, he’s essential to the sound of the last decade and change.

So instead of just talking about his talent, let’s show the receipts. Here are 14 of the best songs written by Eric Bellinger and why each one hits so hard.

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“Lemme See” – Usher feat. Rick Ross

Sleek, late-night R&B with a hypnotic hook that feels tailor-made for Usher’s cool flex.

“New Flame” – Chris Brown feat. Usher & Rick Ross

Big, emotional R&B single energy with a sing-along chorus built for summer playlists.

“Fine China” – Chris Brown

Retro-inspired, MJ-flavored groove where the melody and phrasing feel instantly classic.

“Love More” – Chris Brown feat. Nicki Minaj

A club-ready hook that cuts through loud production and sticks in your head after one listen.

“Right Here” – Justin Bieber feat. Drake

Intimate, low-key writing that lets both artists sit in a softer, more vulnerable pocket.

“Thought of You” – Justin Bieber

Bright, melodic pop with emotional lyrics that still feel lightweight enough for radio.

“Think Like a Man” – Jennifer Hudson & Ne‑Yo feat. Rick Ross

Big movie-soundtrack energy with confident, grown lyrics and a huge hook.

“Without You” – Brandy

Emotional, mid-tempo R&B that plays to Brandy’s layered-vocal strengths and deep tone.

“Lemme See (Remix)” – Usher

Same core idea, but the writing proves flexible enough to stand up to a new spin.

“You Don’t Know” – Tank feat. Wale

Slow-burning bedroom R&B with detailed, grown lyrics and a moody feel.

“On Chill” – Wale feat. Jeremih

Smooth, melodic hook that turned into a modern R&B/rap radio staple.

“Leggo” – B. Smyth feat. 2 Chainz

Youthful, catchy record with a chorus that feels built for early-2010s radio.

“No Fun” – TGT

Grown-man R&B with harmonies and writing that lean into classic male-group drama.

“3Way” – Teyana Taylor feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Eric Bellinger

Bold, intimate concept with playful, detailed lyrics that still feel smooth.

14 Best Songs Written by Eric Bellinger That Prove His Pen Is Elite was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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