B-Side Bangers: Chris Brown
In today’s realm of R&B, there is no crooner, male or female, who is more polarizing than the dancing phenom known as Chris Brown.
On one side of the spectrum, you’ve got music fans who wouldn’t bat an eyelash if he stopped making music today. This is in part to many transgressions we’ve all seen him display in his career over the past two decades and counting, which began with the infamous 2009 beating of then-girlfriend and fellow superstar singer Rihanna. On the other side however, there’s a loyal legion of supporters who call themselves “Team Breezy” and have been unwavering in their support throughout his career thus far over the span of 12 studio albums and counting.
The latest will be Brown, a new retrospective project arriving this Friday (May 8) and expected to be his greatest work to date.
RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Usher
As CB preps for new tunes and a co-headlining roadshow alongside Usher with the upcoming Raymond & Brown Tour, also cleverly referred to as “The R&B Tour,” we figured it would be a great time to reflect back on Brown’s best in our own special way. Whether looking at his chart-topping debut in 2005 and its equally successful 2007 sophomore follow-up, or the handful of releases thereafter that have for the most part been a success amidst even more public controversy, there’s simply no denying his penchant for Platinum plaques. He’s got the hits, the fanbase and the social following — 143 million on Instagram and 28 million on X ain’t too shabby if you ask us! — that all but confirm his solid stance in the game for many years to come.
For all the hits he’s blesses Team Breezy with, you can imagine there’s a hefty amount of deep cuts in the mix as well. For an artist who seemingly never leaves the studio, it was a journey digging through the crates to discover his rarities, many of which you may find surprising if it’s your intro to his extensive catalog.
Take a look at our “B-Side Bangers” exclusive as we look back on the deep cuts of Chris Brown:
1. “Is This Love?” (2005)
Album: Chris Brown
2. “Damage” (2007)
Album: Exclusive
3. “Take My Time” (featuring Tank) [2009]
Album: Graffiti
4. “Back Out” (2010)
Album: In My Zone (Rhythm & Streets) [Mixtape]
5. “Regular Girl” (with Tyga) [2010]
Album: Fan Of A Fan* [Mixtape]
*Collaborative mixtape with rapper Tyga.
6. “AWOL” (2010)
Album: In My Zone 2 [Mixtape]
7. “All Back” (2011)
Album: F.A.M.E.
8. “Sweeatheart” (2011)
Album: Boy In Detention [Mixtape]
9. “2012” (2012)
Album: Fortune
10. “Love 2 Remember” (2013)
Album: X Files [Mixtape]
11. “Stereotype” (2014)
Album: X
12. “Better” (with Tyga) [2015]
Album: *Fan of a Fan: The Album
*Collaborative album with rapper Tyga.
13. “Till The Morning” (2015)
Album: Before The Party [Mixtape]
14. “Make Love” (2015)
Album: Royalty
15. “Blood On My Hands” (2015)
Album: Royalty International [EP]
16. “Love Gon Go” (featuring Ryan Toby) [2016]
Album: *Before the Trap: Nights in Tarzana
*Collaborative mixtape with OHB (Only Hood Bosses) collective
17.”Erday” (featuring French Montana) [2016]
Album: *Attack the Block [Mixtape]
*Collaborative mixtape with OHB (Only Hood Bosses) and Section Boyz.
18. “This Ain’t” (2017)
Album: Heartbreak on a Full Moon
19. “Girl Of My Dreams” (2019)
Album: Indigo
20. “I Ain’t Tryin'” (with Young Thug) [2020]
Album: *Slime & B [Mixtape]
*Collaborative mixtape with rapper Young Thug.
21. “Get Back” (with Mario) [2021]
Album: Non-Album Single
22. “Dream” (2022)
Album: Breezy
23. “Don’t Give It Away” (with Fridayy) [2023]
Album: Fridayy (by Fridayy)
24. “Angel Numbers / Ten Toes” (2023)
Album: 11:11
25. “Baby” (with Summer Walker) [2025]
Album: Finally Over It (by Summer Walker)
B-Side Bangers: Chris Brown was originally published on blackamericaweb.com