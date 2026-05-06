Joy Taylor Shakes Up Sports Media with Launch of New Podcast

New short-form sports podcast 'The Daily Play' offers sharp insight and authentic commentary on the latest headlines.

The show leverages Joy Taylor's large social media following to spark daily conversations with sports fans.

The podcast will be distributed across Urban One's diverse audio ecosystem, including radio, podcasts, and digital platforms.

SILVER SPRING, MD., May 6, 2026 — In an expansion of its cross-platform audio strategy, broadcaster Joy Taylor is joining Urban One to launch The Daily Play with Joy Taylor. This new short-form sports commentary series will be distributed across the company’s audio platforms: Radio One, REACH Media, and the Urban One Podcast Network, connecting digital streaming, podcasts, and national terrestrial radio.

Source: Urban One / other

The Daily Play cuts through the noise of the standard 24-hour sports cycle. Airing Monday through Friday year-round, Taylor delivers 5-10 minutes of sharp insight, authentic commentary, and cultural depth, offering perspective on the headlines that matter most. The show is built on the philosophy that “nobody breaks down the game like a woman who actually knows it.”

“I wanted to create something fast, focused, and always authentic,” said Joy Taylor, host of The Daily Play . “Sports fans are busy, but they want the context behind the conversation. With ‘ The Daily Play ,’ I’m giving them what it means and what to watch next—in just a few minutes. Joining Urban One allows me to talk directly to a loyal, engaged audience across the country. I’m excited to get back to my radio roots!”

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“We aren’t just launching a podcast; we are bringing one of the most insightful voices in sports to a national stage,” said Dre Smith, Sr. Director, Podcast Operations. “Joy’s addition represents a shift in how we deliver daily sports content. She has an unmatched ability to connect culture and competition, and by integrating Joy across Urban One’s audio ecosystem, we are making ‘ The Daily Play ‘ an essential part of the sports fan’s daily routine.”

The program’s reach is immediate and expansive, featuring:

Massive National Scale : Available on all podcast platforms as part of the Urban One Podcast Network, The Daily Play will also run exclusively across select Radio One stations and REACH Media nationally syndicated programs reaching millions of consumers every week.

: Available on all podcast platforms as part of the Urban One Podcast Network, will also run exclusively across select Radio One stations and REACH Media nationally syndicated programs reaching millions of consumers every week. National Syndication : 1-minute daily “cutdown” segments airing during prime drive-time (MF 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

: 1-minute daily “cutdown” segments airing during prime drive-time (MF 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.) Multi-Platform Presence : Full-length audio episodes on all major platforms—including the Urban One Podcast Network, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts—paired with a “virtual video layer” for YouTube and social media.

: Full-length audio episodes on all major platforms—including the Urban One Podcast Network, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts—paired with a “virtual video layer” for YouTube and social media. Built-in Influence: The show leverages Taylor’s combined social reach of over 1 million followers to spark daily conversations.

For more information about The Daily Play, visit: www.urban1podcasts.com/daily-play-joy-taylor .

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc. ( urban1.com ) is the largest diversified media company primarily targeting Black Americans and Urban consumers in the U.S., reaching 80 million unique consumers monthly. Its assets include TV One and CLEO TV, collectively available in 38 million households; Radio One, with 74 broadcast stations in 13 top African American markets; and REACH Media, with 311 affiliates over 93 markets and home to nationally syndicated shows such as The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, The D.L. Hughley Show, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell and The Morning Hustle. Urban One’s digital division, iONE Digital, engages 31 million monthly readers across leading brands like Bossip, HipHopWired, MadameNoire, and NewsOne.

Joy Taylor Shakes Up Sports Media with Launch of New Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com