10 Songs T.I. Should Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
10 Songs We’d Love to See T.I. Perform on the One Voyage Cruise
- T.I. is a hip-hop icon with a 20-year career and numerous chart-topping hits.
- The One Voyage Cruise will feature T.I. and other artists, raising funds for HBCU students.
- The cruise promises an unforgettable experience, with luxury accommodations and memorable performances.
When it comes to hip-hop royalty, there are a few names that you absolutely cannot leave off the list, and one of those is T.I. Discovered through Atlanta’s underground hip hop scene in the late 90s, he exploded in the mainstream industry being featured on Bone Crusher’s hit single “Never Scared” in 2003. Now with a career spanning over 20 years, T.I. has established himself as a true legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide.
The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see T.I. in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.
RELATED STORY: T.I. Keeps It 100 About His Final Album, Family Life, and More
RELATED STORY: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership
RELATED STORY: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?
Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com
Here are 10 songs we’d love to T.I. perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise
“Whatever You Like“
Released in 2008, off of his “Paper Trail” album and it became his first number one single on the Billboard Hot 100
“Live Your Life” (feat. Rihanna)
Released in 2008, this song came from his “Paper Trail” album and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart
“Bring Em Out” (featuring Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz)
Released in 2004 this song was produced by Swizz Beatz and came off his “Urban Legend” album. The song peaked at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming his first top-ten single
“What You Know”
Released in 2006, this song was the lead single off his fourth album, ‘King’.
“Rubber Band Man”
Released in 2003, this single was from his “Trap Muzik” album and peaked at number 30 on the US Billboard Hot 100
“Let Em Know” (featuring Pharrell)
Released in 2026 and produced by Pharrell, this song is on his twelfth (and his final) studio album, “Kill the King”
“Top Back”
Released in 2006 off his fourth studio album “King.”
T.I. “About the Money” (feat. Young Thug)
Released in 2014 this song was the lead single featured on his “Paperwork” album
“Motivation”
Released in 2004 from his third studio album “Urban Legend”
“Swagger Like Us” (feat. Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne)
Released in 2008 this song was featured as his fifth single from his sixth studio album, “Paper Trail.”
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
10 Songs We’d Love to See T.I. Perform on the One Voyage Cruise was originally published on blackamericaweb.com