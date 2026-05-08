Oh Mama! adidas Collabs With MENACE For A Mother's Day Treat

adidas

Mother’s Day will always garner some sort of sweet collaboration, and when it comes to the sneaker community we think adidas might have it in the bag.

With the adidas Originals x MENACE Superstar “Old Rose,” arriving right on time for the occasion at hand, many momma’s boys of the world will be able to honor the top ladies of their lives with a flip on the floral tradition.

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While it’s perfectly acceptable to still show up with flowers for mom, necessary even in some cases, these provide a cool alternative if you’ve got something extra to spend on yourself. Steven Mena, creator and head designer of the LA-based imprint, made these in direct tribute to his own mother who gave him the strong example to be a leader in his field today. Naturally, her favorite color is the antique beauty of an Old Rose. As he told The Three Stripes in the press release, “These shoes carry her spirit, the weight of those sacrifices, and the love that is the foundation for everything we’ve built. This one is for my mom, and for every mom out there.”

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Although they look soft to the touch, the silhouette is actually built from rugged materials to evoke the spirt of workwear. The pink hue is a bright pop, but comes balanced out by a rubber gumsole and heavily etched suede upper. The paisley print bandana embroidery finishes off the premium detailing.

As an added bonus, adidas Originals and MENACE will bring the collaborative efforts in-store with a pop-up flower shop running on Saturday (May 9) for a pre-Mother’s Day prep in the form of complimentary flowers for the first 100 attendees. They also get a special “buy-one-gift-one” purchase option for the “Old Rose” collab dropping the following day. All those in attendance will have a day of delights with custom conchas by La Princessa Bakery plus matcha and sparkling lemonade by Harun Coffee. The shoe will retail for $180 USD, available through the adidas CONFIMRED app and MENACE LA’s online shop.

Keep scrolling to see official images of the adidas Originals x MENACE Superstar “Old Rose.” Love to all the moms: