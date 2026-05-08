Chef Kardea Brown Talks Food Network Success And Cooking For Diabetics

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The success story of Food Network star Kardea Brown is inspiring whether you’re a hopeful chef or someone with a rich legacy to share with the world. The award-winning host of Delicious Miss Brown and Baking Championship: Next Gen does that by adapting traditional Gullah Geechee recipes, bringing new meaning to throwing down in the Lowcountry.

She’s also a woman in love, so much so that she found new ways to make the meals her husband and manager, Bryon Smith, can enjoy while he also manages a recent Type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

RELATED: 5 Things Every Black Man Should Do To Cut His Diabetes Risk

We got a chance to chop it up with Kardea recently about how maintaining the Southern cuisine queen title on a professional and personal level became easy with help from Abbott’s game-changing Libre CGM technology. Not only does the device give anyone with diabetes a new outlook on life, the new age of apps adds even more advantages with a new mealtime feature called Libre Assist, giving “in-the moment” guidance plus real-time glucose insights. Just one picture gives you a complete breakdown of what’s on your plate.

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Circle back to this after watching our exclusive interview below, but peep the way Kardea utilizes it with a savory recipe for Shrimp Scampi and Cauliflower Grits:

Abbott

Abbott

Chef Kardea Brown-Smith’s Shrimp Scampi and Cauliflower Grits

Prep Time: 15 min | Cook Time: 25 min | Servings: 4



INGREDIENTS:

For the Grits:

1 cup stone-ground grits

1 cup cauliflower rice

3 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup light cream

2 tbsp butter

1/2 cup shredded grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper



For the Shrimp Scampi:

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (optional)

1/2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons dry white wine

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp lemon zest

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp chopped parsley



DIRECTIONS:

Bring broth and milk to a gentle boil, whisk in grits. Cook 10–15 min. Stir in cauliflower rice, cook 5–7 min. Add butter, cheese, salt, pepper. Heat butter and oil, sauté garlic and red pepper flakes 30 sec. Add shrimp, cook 1–2 min per side, remove. Add broth, wine, lemon juice, zest, simmer 2–3 min. Return shrimp, toss, season, stir in parsley. Serve shrimp over creamy grits immediately.

Recipe for Abbott Partnership, All rights reserved

Watch our BAW Exclusive with Chef Kardea Brown as we get into the Gullah Geechee way of grubbing, and how cooking for a husband with diabetes has changed with a certain Libre Assist:

Chef Kardea Brown Talks Food Network Success And Cooking For Diabetics was originally published on blackamericaweb.com