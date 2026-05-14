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This Black BMX Pro Will Soon Have The Flyest Jordans Out

Sneak Treat: This Black BMX Pro Will Soon Have The Flyest Jordans Out

Published on May 13, 2026

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BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike

Black excellence comes in all shapes and forms, and for professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester its all in the way he masters the tricks of the trade on a bike.

He’s also one of the select few to have a sub-label under Jordan Brand, cleverly titled “BIKE AIR,” and the upcoming drop might arguable be his freshest to date.

RELATED: 4 Da Fam – Peep The Air Jordan 12 “Bloodline”

Arriving soon at your favorite sneaker retailer is the Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick,” a smooth iteration of the classic silhouette that puts a subtle-yet-noteworthy spin on JB’s signature black, red and white aesthetic. This time, the latter two hues are slightly tweaked for a “Cinnabar” and “Sail” finish, respectively, complete with a premium leather upper, floating eyestays and mesh-inspired accents that keep the OG design from 1989. The heel tab is reworked with a stone-inspired texture that calls to mind the pavement while popping wheelies, bunny hops, tire taps and the like. Ironically enough, we fancy these were made less for scuffing up with bike stunts and more or less to actually stunt in. We’ll leave that decision to the wearer though.

Get your hands on the BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” when it hits retailers like Extra Butter and Nike SNKRS beginning May 22 for $230 USD. Official images below:

BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike
BIKE AIR x Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 "Brick After Brick"
Nike

Sneak Treat: This Black BMX Pro Will Soon Have The Flyest Jordans Out was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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