Eight Songs We’d Love to See Sugar Bear Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

When it comes to go-go music, there are a few names we have to add to our favorite list as royalty. And our list wouldn’t be complete if we left E.U.’s (also known as Experience Unlimited) Sugar Bear off that list! With a career spanning over three decades, Sugar Bear has solidified his place as a one of the top go-go artists thats guaranteed to pack out the dance floor. Sugar Bear’s vocals combined with beats that are guaranteed to make your hips move, making him a legend in the music industry and a favorite among fans worldwide.

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to witness Sugar Bear in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.



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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Sugar Bear, and more, enriching experiences, and of course, Bel Biv DeVoe. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

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Here are 8 songs we’d love to see Sugar Bear perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise