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R& B.S.? Keri Hilson's Praise For R. Kelly Gets Backlash

Turning Them Off! Keri Hilson's Praise For R. Kelly Gets Backlash

In naming R. Kelly as one of her top R&B singer-songwriters, genre vet Keri Hilson welcomed a wave of social media backlash from music fans.

Published on May 27, 2026

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R. Kelly's Birthday Celebration
Prince Williams

When the gavel finally fell on R. Kelly back in 2022 and 2023 after decades of enacting unthinkable abuse, many of his victims underage at that, some naively expected all music and any mention of his name to be erased from the records of R&B.

Man, did that turn out to be a pipe dream!

Take genre veteran Keri Hilson for example. While appearing on a recent episode of On That Note, the popular R&B-themed podcast hosted by Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, guess who appeared in the number 2 spot on her list of top singer-songwriters of all time?

RELATED: Timeline Of R. Kelly’s Sexual Assault Accusations

Considering him as, in her words, “top, top most inspiring,” Hilson made sure to note that she hopes viewers can separate her musical opinion “just for that statement” from the person himself. While he doesn’t beat Babyface in her eyes, R. Kelly does manage to get a place above Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and India.Arie according to her personal roundup. It might even be an understatement to call her a fan as Hilson and Kelly worked together on a 2009 collaboration titled “Number One,” the lead single off his GRAMMY-nominated album, Untitled. In addition, she also was a notable guest at his 48th birthday celebration in 2015 (pictured above).

While we’re not here to police musical opinions in the least bit, there’s something to be said when the songwriting that Kelly is praised for refers to a catalog that includes songs like “Bump n’ Grind,” “I Like the Crotch on You,” “Feelin’ on Yo Booty,” “Sex Weed,” “Sex Planet,” “Bangin’ the Headboard” and an entire album of hump hymns blatantly titled Black Panties.

All we’re saying is that Prince, Ashford and Simpson, Missy Elliott, Chuck Berry, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Curtis Mayfield plus so many others were right there for the picking!

Did Keri Hilson turn you off with her high regards for R. Kelly? See what some are saying on social media below:

1. Keri Hilson really should not have put the pee pee piper in it. AT ALL. Imagine overlooking Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ella Fitzgerald, hell, Selena MF Quintanilla, to put “R Kelly” on your list. LMMMFAOOOOOOO I see why this chick is eternally B list.

via @LoveKarleigh

2. Oh Keri…R Kelly?

via @TVLEROHR

3. Im gonna assume she’s doing this on purpose as a form of rage baiting. Well Ms. Keri Baby, there’s no use.

via @solomonraymusic

4. Take fucking R Kelly off the list, idc what he wrote

via @JudiElegance

5. Keri Hilson putting MJ but not Prince is wild 😭 #kerihilson

via @Bdonna456290

6. I watched that Keri Hilson clip, when she mentioned number 2 I quickly scrolled. The follow up words pissed me off even worse.

via @kenzbugz

7. I always disliked Keri Hilson bird ass.

via @kythescorp

8. So REAL for her to say this don’t even apologize Keri baby

via @ThaaBLaa

9. I love that Keri Hilson and India Arie are friends. Seems so random but two of my favs!

via @writtenbytruth

10. if you compare his work to anybody else his writing is mediocre at best

via @sashasrevengee

Turning Them Off! Keri Hilson's Praise For R. Kelly Gets Backlash was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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