Better Late Than Never: Child Killer Convicted After 5 Decades
It can be mind-boggling to hear the heinous acts of abuse some people are capable of committing. Things get even more confusing when the culprit manages to get away with their crimes for an extended period of time.
Thankfully, a UK woman will no longer be able to escape the child death she caused back in 1978 after a new confession almost five decades later revealed what was once considered accidental to actually be a cold-blooded murder.
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As many outlets like Sky News have recently been reporting, 67-year-old Janice Nix was found guilty of manslaughter on Tuesday (May 26) in the tortuous death of her stepdaughter, Andrea Bernard, by way of being forced into a scalding hot bath. Andrea, who was only five years old at the time, died six weeks after the incident and the coroner ruled it as an accident due to sepsis caused by the burns.
More details below on how the case went cold for 48 years and the shocking confession by an older sibling that finally helped to convict a child killer, via Sky News:
“Andrea’s death was treated as an accident until her older brother Desmond Bernard went to police in 2022 with a new account of what happened, Isleworth Crown Court heard.
Nix, from Clapham, was also convicted of cruelty to Mr Bernard between October 1975 and June 1978, when he was seven to nine years old.
Mr Bernard, 56, tearfully told the trial he initially described his sister’s death as an accident because he wanted Nix to stop beating him with a belt. He said she also burned him with a cigarette, bit him and made him eat cat food.
He added that Nix, whom he described as physically ‘strong’ with a ‘heavy-set build’, regularly beat the siblings, even for not folding their clothes ‘to her standards’.”
The brutal attack occured on June 6, 1978, after Nix grew irate with Andrea for leaving the house instead of staying in to help clean up. After a routine beating, Mr. Bernard told jurors the following as he heard bath water running: “I could hear Janice shouting ‘get in the bath’ and I could hear Andrea saying ‘the bath is too hot mummy’. I could hear Janice shouting ‘get in the bath, get in the bath’ and then I heard screaming and splashing. Then I heard the screaming stopped and I could hear Janice calling Andrea to ‘wake up, wake up’.” Upon walking into the bathroom, he graphically described what he saw by boldly stating, “I could see skin falling off her.”
Nix, described as being in her late teens at the time, originally claimed Andrea took the bath on her own, only later complaining of itchy legs before allegedly fainting. Although admitting decades later in trial to the falsehood behind that statement, it appears she believes a lack of supervision was her only mistake, telling jurors, “I realized I had done something I shouldn’t have done: I should have been with Andrea.” She also adds, “I was young and I was clearly not thinking. On hindsight now, I see my negligence as a teenager.”
She’s since made an attempt to reframe her story overall by publishing a memoir in 2021 titled Breaking Out that details her transformative life from a convicted ex-drug dealer into a caring probation worker.
Now remanded in custody, her current sentencing is scheduled for a later date.
Keep scrolling for social media reactions to the chilling conviction against Janice Nix for child abuse and murder:
1. scary how that murderer Janice Nix was also a foster carer wtf
via @jennn_xoxoxo
2. Imagine surviving prison, writing memoirs, lecturing society on morality… while hiding something this evil for decades. Actual horror movie behavior.
via @Mias_revenge
3. I want to know why she was a teenage step mom, why was a teen this evil, who tf was the dad and how old was he!, where was there mom?! Unanswered questions
via @_SoleilFleur
4. What a horrific life those children had. To kill your own child, then abuse the brother into silence for all those years. Well done, Bernard, for finally coming forward. I hope the mothers life is hell for the rest of her life.
via @TraceyR16154277
5. Interesting that she wrote a memoir a few years ago. All about her redemption from criminal to reformed character. Her past caught up with her in the end though!
via @Alec2k25
6. So sad Very glad the brother came forward for justice to be served.
via @JB_Chai_18
7. How cruel to do this to an innocent child .
via @mgt_coull26
8. Well done to those involved in the arrest and charges. Importantly special thanks to the person who informed the police of her horrible neglect and cruelty. Hope the courts deal with these charges appropriately.
via @frankamat1
9. What an enormous weight to carry for poor Desmond and an evil act that ended his dear little sisters life. I can only imagine the Hell they both faced. It seems fitting that that’s where this animal should be sent.
via @Maidinamerica3
10. Nearly 50 years carrying that weight alone. Mad respect to the brother for finally finding the strength to speak up and get justice for his little sister.” ”Imagine living a whole life for five decades thinking you got away with it, only for the truth to finally catch up to you at 67. Justice moves slow, but it hits hard.”
via @BARCACULE129
Better Late Than Never: Child Killer Convicted After 5 Decades was originally published on blackamericaweb.com