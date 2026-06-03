Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Source: Getty, Kim Person

Every year, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards serves as both a roll call of gospel’s elite and a snapshot of where the genre is headed next. The 41st edition keeps that tradition strong, with gospel superstar Kirk Franklin set to host the celebration at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center on Saturday, Aug. 15. The Queen City stage will once again bring together choir legends, worship leaders and forward-thinking creatives who are shaping today’s gospel sound.

Two names sit at the center of this year’s conversation. John P. Kee and Kim Person lead all artists with seven nominations each, reflecting how their music cuts across generations.

Close behind, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise earn six nods apiece, underscoring how worship anthems and choir-driven hits remain core pillars of gospel culture. The depth continues with Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers, Jekalyn Carr and Vincent Bohanan & SOV landing five nominations each, and Jonathan McReynolds, Asaun Bynum, Adia and Darrel Walls picking up four.

Erica Campbell stands at the crossroads of music and media with five nominations. She is a key presence on Adia’s “On the Way” Remix, which scores multiple nods, while her project “Trust and Obey – London” keeps her in the Contemporary Female Artist of the Year spotlight. Add in her nationally syndicated Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, and her impact clearly stretches from the studio to the airwaves.