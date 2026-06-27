Raheem DeVaughn Is Having a Moment And He Owns Every Piece Of It

Raheem DeVaughn's viral 'Splash Gordon' moment exemplifies his showmanship and commitment to engaging his audience.

Raheem's recent number-one record reflects his focus on owning his creative legacy, following the blueprint of artists like Taylor Swift.

Raheem uses his platform to raise awareness on important issues like HIV prevention and mental health for the Black community.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Some artists chase relevance. Raheem DeVaughn just keeps building it, brick by brick, on his own terms. Nearly two decades into a career that’s given us some of the most tender, grown-folks R&B in the genre, the man they call “the voice” sat down for an interview that was equal parts comedy, candor, and quiet wisdom. What unfolded was a portrait of an artist who has figured out something a lot of his peers are still chasing: how to win the music game without losing yourself in it.

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“Splash Gordon” and the Art of the Show

Let’s get the viral moment out of the way first, because the internet certainly hasn’t. A clip from his City Winery performance — water flying, crowd losing it — earned Raheem a brand-new nickname: Splash Gordon. He played coy about the details (“allegedly,” he kept insisting), but the message underneath the jokes was clear. Raheem understands that a concert isn’t just a setlist. It’s theater. It’s seduction. It’s grown-up entertainment built to be felt in the room.

“This is show business,” he said, leaning into the gag. And rather than explain it all away, he did what a showman does — he turned it into an invitation. Come to Atlanta on August 1st, he offered. See for yourself.

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A Number One Record That Hits Different

The real headline, though, is the music. After a 26-city Legacy Tour alongside Leela James and Teedra Moses, Raheem returned home to a number one record — only the second of his career, arriving a full 19 years after his first. For most artists, that gap might sting. For Raheem, it became a statement.

This number one feels different, and he knows exactly why. He remade the record himself, and this time he owns the master. No label calling the shots. No outside hands taking a cut of his legacy. “We did the work. It’s all internal,” he said, giving a shout-out to his team.

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He pointed straight to Taylor Swift as the blueprint — the artist who famously re-recorded her catalog to reclaim control of her own art. “She showed us the light,” Raheem said. And when the conversation turned to how few Black artists have followed that path, he didn’t flinch from the responsibility. “I’m leading the way,” he said. It’s a powerful reminder of what ownership really means: not just royalties, but freedom.

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Twenty-One Years of The Love Experience

The timing of this resurgence carries weight. The interview landed right around the 21st anniversary of The Love Experience, the album that introduced Raheem to the world. Two decades later, the project still resonates — proof that real soul music doesn’t expire.

When the milestone made one host feel a little “old,” Raheem offered a line that doubles as a life philosophy: don’t feel old, feel seasoned. It’s the kind of perspective that only comes from staying in the game long enough to watch your early work become someone else’s nostalgia.

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Purpose Beyond the Music

What gives this chapter its depth is the work Raheem does when the music stops. For three years, he’s partnered with Gilead Sciences on an HIV awareness campaign that has reached and touched more than 150,000 Black women. Through honest conversations about PrEP and prevention, the initiative meets the community where it is — and Raheem speaks about it as one of the most meaningful partnerships of his career.

That same openness shows up in how he talks about his own wellness. Raheem became a genuine advocate for Black men’s mental health, urging brothers to seek therapy and protect their peace. “Tap in on your mental health. It’s important,” he said, framing self-care not as a luxury but as a foundation. His downtime philosophy is refreshingly simple: rest when you can, hit the spa, and never apologize for loving on yourself.

In a culture that too often tells Black men to push through pain in silence, hearing an artist of his stature champion therapy is its own kind of music.

“The Pleasure Will Be Mine” and the Craft of Writing

The catalog keeps growing. His new single, “The Pleasure Will Be Mine,” landed in the top 40 in real time and was among the most-added records of the week. Raheem predicts it’ll become a wedding-song staple for decades — and given his track record with romance, that’s not idle confidence.

He’s earned the right to that swagger. Raheem writes 99% of his own material, a rarity that sets him apart. He’s collaborated with writers like Ne-Yo and Blanco Brown, but the pen stays largely in his hand. His take on the craft is generous and businesslike at once: there are great songs out there waiting for the right voice, and with the velvet instrument he’s been blessed with, he’s happy to give them a home.

Catch Him in Atlanta on August 1st

All roads lead to Atlanta. On August 1st, Raheem DeVaughn brings the show to Vice Star Amphitheater — an open-air, under-the-stars setting — joined by BDO, Tone Stith, and Chrisette Michelle. Expect the vocals, the showmanship, and yes, maybe even a little splash.

It’s the perfect snapshot of where Raheem stands right now: celebrated, self-owned, and still evolving. After more than 20 years, the voice isn’t fading. It’s getting louder, clearer, and entirely his own.

See full interview here:

Raheem DeVaughn Is Having a Moment And He Owns Every Piece Of It was originally published on blackamericaweb.com