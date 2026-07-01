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Free Things To Do In New Orleans During ESSENCE Weekend

Visiting New Orleans for ESSENCE Festival? Discover free attractions, live music, historic landmarks, parks and can't-miss experiences throughout the city.

Published on July 1, 2026

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New Orleans Jackson Square St Louis Cathedral Dramatic Framed Architectural View
Source: Eli Pruett / Getty

While the concerts may be the main attraction, New Orleans offers plenty to experience without spending a dime. Between daytime events, local culture and historic neighborhoods, there are countless ways to enjoy the city while taking a break from the festival.

TRENDING: ESSENCE Festival 2026: Know Before You Go

Whether you’re traveling on a budget or simply looking to explore, these free activities will help you make the most of your ESSENCE Festival weekend.

TRENDING: Essence Festival Through The Years: Moments That Made History

Walk Through the French Quarter

TRENDING: Best Food Spots In New Orleans, Louisiana

Visit Jackson Square

Listen to Street Musicians on Bourbon and Royal Street

Visit Mississippi River at Woldenberg Park

Explore the Garden District

Ride the Historic St. Charles Streetcar 

Sazerac House

French Quarter Museum Night

Free ESSENCE Festival Marketplace Events (Multiple Vendors)

TRENDING: Essence Fest 2026: Stacked Lineup Announced Despite Debt Woes

Congo Square in Louis Armstrong Park

City Park’s Scenic Walking Trails

Visit the Historic Tremé Neighborhood

Walk along Magazine Street

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center

Free Things To Do In New Orleans During ESSENCE Weekend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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