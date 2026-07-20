From Following to The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan’s Film Journey

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty Very few do it like british film maker christopher nolan. The Chicago-raised director is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of our time. The release of his new movie, The Odyssey, has everybody talking. TRENDING: Lupita Nyong’o, ‘The Odyssey’ And A Race War Over Helen Of Troy After Nolan’s 1998 indie thriller ‘Following ’, he gained his first taste of fame in 2000 with his crime noir ‘Memento’ and has been on a hot streak ever since with a string of blockbusters coming out every two or three years. Between his Batman trilogy, which began with 2005’s ‘Batman Begins ’, and his films like 2010’s ‘Inception ’, Christopher Nolan is making more than just a name for himself as a filmmaker; he’s building a one-of-a-kind legacy. TRENDING: Travis Scott Makes Surprise Appearance In Latest Trailer To Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ See below for some must-see Christopher Nolan films.

The Odyssey (2026) The Odyssey (2026) is an epic fantasy adventure film that brings Homer’s legendary Greek myth to the big screen through Christopher Nolan’s visionary storytelling. The film follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War, embarking on a perilous journey across the Mediterranean filled with mythical creatures, deadly challenges, and powerful forces beyond his control. As he fights to survive and reunite with his wife Penelope and son Telemachus, Odysseus must confront the physical and emotional toll of war, leadership, and the search for home. TRENDING: How Much?! ‘The Odyssey’ IMAX 70mm Tickets Are Going For $1,000 And Up

Following (1998) Following (1998) is Christopher Nolan’s feature film debut, a neo-noir psychological thriller that follows a young, unemployed writer in London who begins secretly following strangers to find inspiration for his stories. His harmless curiosity takes a dangerous turn when he crosses paths with a charismatic burglar who introduces him to a world of crime, manipulation, and deception. As the writer becomes increasingly entangled in a web of lies and shifting identities, he struggles to distinguish truth from illusion, leading to unexpected consequences.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) The Dark Knight Rises (2012) is the epic conclusion to Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. Set eight years after the events of The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne has retired from life as Batman, living in seclusion after taking the blame for Harvey Dent’s crimes. When a ruthless masked mercenary known as Bane emerges and launches a devastating attack on Gotham City, Bruce is forced to confront his past and once again become the city’s protector. Facing his greatest physical and emotional challenge yet, Batman must overcome impossible odds to save Gotham before it’s too late.

Tenet (2020) Tenet (2020) is a high-concept science fiction action thriller that follows a covert operative known only as the Protagonist, who is recruited into a secret organization tasked with preventing a global catastrophe. Armed with technology that can manipulate the flow of time, he embarks on a mission that spans continents, uncovering a complex conspiracy involving espionage, powerful enemies, and reality-bending physics. As the lines between past, present, and future begin to blur, the Protagonist must race against time to stop a threat unlike anything the world has ever faced.

Insomnia (2002) Insomnia (2002) is a psychological crime thriller that follows a veteran Los Angeles detective who is sent to a small Alaskan town to investigate the murder of a teenage girl. While pursuing the prime suspect, the detective becomes entangled in a moral dilemma that leaves him battling overwhelming guilt, exhaustion, and the effects of the region’s endless daylight. As sleep deprivation begins to cloud his judgment, the investigation turns into a tense psychological battle between hunter and hunted.

Dunkirk (2017) Dunkirk (2017) is a gripping war drama that chronicles the remarkable evacuation of more than 300,000 Allied soldiers stranded on the beaches of Dunkirk, France, during the early days of World War II. Told through interconnected stories unfolding on land, at sea, and in the air, the film follows soldiers, civilian volunteers, and Royal Air Force pilots as they risk everything to rescue trapped troops while under relentless enemy attack. As time runs out, courage, sacrifice, and determination become the key to survival.

Batman Begins (2005) Batman Begins (2005) is the origin story of Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman. After witnessing the tragic murder of his parents as a child, Bruce embarks on a global journey to understand fear, justice, and the criminal mind. Returning to Gotham City, he adopts the identity of Batman to combat the corruption and organized crime that have consumed his hometown. As a new threat emerges with plans to plunge Gotham into chaos, Bruce must embrace his destiny and prove that one person can inspire hope in a city on the brink.

Memento (2000) Memento (2000) is a psychological mystery thriller that follows Leonard Shelby, a man suffering from short-term memory loss after a traumatic attack that also claimed his wife’s life. Unable to form new memories, Leonard relies on handwritten notes, photographs, and tattoos covering his body to piece together clues as he searches for the person he believes is responsible. As his investigation unfolds in a unique nonlinear narrative, the line between truth, memory, and deception becomes increasingly blurred.

The Prestige (2006) The Prestige (2006) is a psychological mystery thriller that follows two gifted magicians whose professional rivalry spirals into a dangerous obsession. As each man pushes the boundaries of illusion in an effort to outdo the other, their escalating competition leads to betrayal, sacrifice, and devastating consequences that affect everyone around them. Set against the backdrop of Victorian-era London, the film unravels a series of twists that challenge perceptions of truth, ambition, and the cost of greatness.

The Dark Knight (2008) The Dark Knight (2008) is a critically acclaimed superhero crime thriller that follows Batman as he faces his most dangerous adversary yet: the Joker, a ruthless criminal mastermind determined to plunge Gotham City into chaos. As the Joker’s campaign of violence escalates, Batman teams up with Lieutenant James Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent to stop the growing threat. But as the stakes rise, Bruce Wayne is forced to confront impossible moral choices that test his ideals, his identity, and the true meaning of heroism.

Oppenheimer (2023) Oppenheimer (2023) is a historical drama that tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant theoretical physicist who led the development of the atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project. Set against the backdrop of World War II and its aftermath, the film explores Oppenheimer’s role in creating a weapon that changed the course of history, as well as the personal, ethical, and political consequences that followed. As he grapples with the impact of his work, Oppenheimer faces questions about responsibility, power, and the devastating potential of scientific discovery.

Inception (2010) Inception (2010) is a mind-bending science fiction thriller that follows Dom Cobb, a skilled thief who specializes in entering people’s dreams to steal valuable secrets from their subconscious. Offered a chance to erase his troubled past and return to his family, Cobb accepts an impossible mission: planting an idea into the mind of a powerful businessman through a process known as inception. As he assembles a team of specialists to navigate layers of dreams within dreams, Cobb must confront hidden fears and memories that threaten to derail the mission.