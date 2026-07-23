Howard University Surprise Unenrollments Spark Outrage

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS

As college freshman across the nation prepare to begin the first steps in their pursuit towards higher education, the last thing any student wants to hear is that their enrollment is suddenly voided.

Unfortunately, many incoming scholars at Howard University received just that only weeks before classes are scheduled to begin on August 17. Hundreds of Class Of 2030 hopefuls are currently scrambling to get answers for their dismissal, which reportedly has been linked to unpaid balances for a variety of reasons.

RELATED: Little Known Black History Fact: Howard University

As many as 500 incoming Bisons are ready to roar at administration after they were informed via email on Wednesday night (July 22) that they hadn’t met the 50% tuition payment requirement by the deadline set on July 10. As a result, their place couldn’t be held any longer and would not be accepted for the fall 2026 semester. This has been detrimental news to those still waiting for benefits to kick in, scholarship checks to be submitted or direct loans from the school itself.

Take a look below at the official response released today, via The Dig at Howard University:

“We understand that the enrollment update that was issued yesterday is difficult and disappointing for students and their families. Howard University provided multiple detailed communications throughout March, April, May, June, and July to first-time-in-college students and families on steps needed to secure enrollment for the fall 2026 semester. Notifications included emails, personalized financial aid information, videos, and Bison Prep sessions—to help incoming students understand tuition payment requirements, payment plan options, the process for reporting outside scholarships, and the deadlines necessary to secure their enrollment.

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Students who did not meet the established payment, payment arrangement, or scholarship and other financial aid reporting deadlines have been notified that the University can no longer hold their place in the incoming class. As Howard finalizes enrollment for the Fall 2026 semester, which begins August 17, confirming enrollment is essential to planning academic programs, housing, financial aid, and student support services.”

Particular dates that stand out include an email that was reportedly sent on June 8, which gave explicit directions and deadlines on how to pay and/or make an arrangement. Those who were able to pay in installments were given until this Friday (July 24) to make their 50% requirement.

Some reports state that many students might’ve been following a deadline for August 3, which is reserved for returning students only. “We recognize that some students with pending outside scholarships and other financial aid resources may have been impacted by the recent enrollment update,” says Howard in their press release, which goes on to state, “The University is reviewing information related to anticipated scholarship funding and other financial aid, where appropriate, and will consider relevant circumstances presented regarding pending scholarship awards and financial aid resources.”

Some students however aren’t taking the news lightly, with some being brought to tears to see their college careers stalled so abruptly.

Those who believe they received the unenrollment email in error are being urged to contact the Office of Enrollment Management at enrollmentmanagement@Howard.edu for an immediate review of their account. We pray that a resolution is found for all the potential Bisons affected by this startling turn of events.

You already know social media was up in arms over the recent mass unenrollment of incoming freshman at Howard University. Take a look below at some responses:

1. If anybody knows one of the Howard students who was displaced by the university, let them know that I’ll give them a $5,000 scholarship to learn from me and the other PhDs in the Black Business School.



Just send an email to support@theblackbusinessschool.com, and we’ll take care of you.

via @drboycewatkins1