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Bang For Your Buck:Things You Can Buy For $1 in This Economy

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy

Your dollar isn’t dead yet celebrate national dollar day on August 8 by seeing what your dollar can still do.

Published on August 7, 2026

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Detailed view of a one dollar bill showing intricate designs and the word dollar prominently displayed in the center of the currency note
Source: Iaroslav Bushuev / Getty

Once upon a time, a dollar could buy lunch, a movie ticket, and maybe even a little happiness. Fast-forward to 2026, and it barely makes it out of the parking lot and in some places you cant even get in the parking lot with parking cost being $10 or more at certian places.

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However, in honor of National Dollar Day on August 8, we decided to celebrate America’s most overworked piece of currency by seeing just how much life is left in a single buck. Believe it or not, there are still a few things you can snag for $1 if you know where to look.

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So whether you’re stretching your budget or just here for the laughs, here’s our completely unscientific list of things you can still get for a dollar in today’s economy. Because these days, finding a bargain deserves its own national holiday.

Four quarters

A McDonald’s app deal (when available)

A fountain drink at some convenience stores

A small coffee at select gas stations

A lottery scratch-off ticket

A bottle of water

A banana

An apple (at many grocery stores)

A pack of ramen noodles

A packet of oatmeal

A single taco during Taco Tuesday specials

A slice of pizza at warehouse clubs (with membership)

A piece of fruit at a farmers market

A greeting card from Dollar Tree

Gift wrap

Party balloons (basic latex)

A notebook

Pens

Pencils

Sticky notes

A toothbrush

Travel-size toothpaste

Bar soap

Hair ties

Bobby pins

Lip balm (store brands)

A reusable shopping bag

Kitchen sponge

Measuring spoons

Plastic food storage containers

Paper plates

Plastic cups

Birthday candles

Seed packets for a garden

Seasonal decorations after clearance

A newspaper (where still sold)

A photo print (4×6) at many pharmacies

A single postcard

A pack of gum

A few pieces of candy

One gumball machine prize

A vending machine snack (in some locations)

A bus ride in a few cities with discounted fares

Bang For Your Buck: Things You Can Still Buy for $1 in This Economy was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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