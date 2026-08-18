Goapele Marks 25 Years of “Closer” With Wisdom, Warmth, and New Music

Goapele reflects on the 25-year milestone of her hit song 'Closer' and her musical journey

Goapele discusses her recent travels, new music collaborations, and the current state of R&B

Goapele opens up about her perspective on love, her creative process, and her advice to fans

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Some conversations feel less like interviews and more like catching up with an old friend. That was the energy when R&B star Goapele stopped by “Wine Time with KG,” the beloved segment of “Love and R&B with KG Smooth.”

A Quarter-Century of “Closer”: Celebrating an R&B Milestone

The big celebration? Twenty-five years of “Closer,” the song that made Goapele a household name. “It is like a dream and it’s like a time travel,” she reflected. “You just keep doing it and then you look up, like, what year is it now?” That milestone has her touring cities that have long supported her, including a much-anticipated Houston stop.

Before hitting the road, Goapele treated herself to a dream trip to Thailand, a place she’d wanted to visit since childhood. She made the journey with a small crew of friends, and even brought her mom along. “It was just so beautiful,” she said. “I feel refreshed and relaxed.”

Passport Stamped and Soul Recharged: Goapele’s Travels Before the Tour

The love for “Closer” keeps finding new life. Wale and Leon Thomas recently released an official cover, cleared and blessed by Goapele herself. “What divine timing that it would happen on the 25th,” she smiled. She’s more relaxed about the unofficial samples, including one from Drake. Having come up singing over instrumentals at Bay Area parties, she gets it. “When people sample something I’ve been on, it’s an honor. I’d like for them to clear it, but it keeps the music alive.”

As for who’s on her playlist, Goapele is tuned into the culture. She named Leon Thomas, Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani, and Alex Isley among her current favorites. “R&B is doing really well right now,” she said, and KG agreed wholeheartedly.

What Is Love? Goapele Opens Up on Life’s Greatest Question

When asked KG’s signature question, “What is love?”, Goapele got thoughtful. “It’s what we were put on earth here to do. I’m still figuring it out.” She spoke of romance, longing, and the unconditional love she feels for her daughter. “Love is something I want the courage to keep having.”

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New Music, New Moves: Goapele’s Latest Single and What’s Coming Next

New music is here too. Her latest single, “Hello Darlin’ Part Two,” is a soulful remix with Bay Area artist Red Lotus, with more collaborations on the way.

Before signing off, Goapele made a heartfelt plea to her community: support the whole catalog. “I have seven albums. Don’t just stream it, buy it.” Spoken like a true artist who knows every album cut can be somebody’s favorite.

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Goapele Marks 25 Years of “Closer” With Wisdom, Warmth, and New Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com