Did ‘Girlfriends’ Deserve To Be A Bigger Show?
Black sitcoms have always held a special place in the culture, usually giving us a comedic take on urban living from the perspective of a relatable, melanated cast. In the case of Girlfriends, the beloved series that aired on UPN and The CW for 8 great seasons, fans still express a desire to keep up with the happenings of Joan, Maya, Lynn, Toni and William nearly 20 years after the show’s cliffhanger ending.
Lead star Tracee Ellis Ross recently spoke about the show that made her a household name while visiting the What Now? With Trevor Noah podcast. However, it wasn’t as fond of a recollection as you might expect, as she actually felt the show was overlooked by the wider television industry during its generational run.
RELATED: Still There Through Thick And Thin? Tracee Ellis Ross Says “Ship Has Sailed” On Girlfriends Reboot
Girlfriends Cast Reunite For Tracee Ellis Ross’ Broadway Debut
The 53-year-old actress expressed to Noah in detail the various ways Girlfriends ultimately received the short end of the stick, including zero invites to promote the series on the primetime talk shows of the time and no nominations at the major award ceremonies. For The Jay Leno Show specifically, she told the podcast, “I had ‘Girlfriends’ [on-air], and the comment was, ‘We love Tracee! Call us when she gets something,'” expressing her shock by adding, “I remember thinking, ‘What?! Like, what else do you have to get?'”
For reference, over the span of eight seasons and 172 episodes, Girlfriends received only one Emmy nomination for “Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series.” Comparing that to Sex And The City, the popular HBO series that many saw as the white counterpart to Girlfriends, the nominations and wins for Sarah Jessica Parker and crew simply don’t compare.
Ross herself used the USA Network series Monk as an example, explaining that even with 25% of the viewership Girlfriends had at the time, star Tony Shalhoub had no problem getting a seat on late-night television. “Is it just racism?,” Ross rhetorically asks Trevor Noah, but something tells us she might be onto something. Thoughts?
Did Girlfriends deserve better during its television run? See what some are saying on social media below:
1. Don’t be so sure regarding Tracee. I watched Girlfriends but it wasn’t on a main network back then and even though it was popular it wasn’t a ratings hit compared to the other shows of the day garnering like 20 million viewers per episode. At the same time im sure Kelsey Grammer could have pulled some strings and make that all happen for his show that he produced.
via @northy497
2. I’m A Black Woman And I’ve Never Watched Girlfriends Or Blackish. This Isn’t Racist Jay Leno Had The Right To Have Whoever He Wanted On His Show.
via @JohnsonVenida
3. Monk had significantly higher overall viewership than Girlfriends, contrary to a claim made by Tracee Ellis Ross. While Monk averaged 4 to 6 million viewers per episode on basic cable (and 9.4 million for its finale)
Girlfriends on UPN/The CW drew roughly 2 to 3 million viewers per episode, meaning Monk actually doubled or tripled the audience of Girlfriends rather than having a quarter of it.
via @RobSquared74
4. Trevor’s podcast interview with Tracee Ellis Ross just made me want to rewatch Girlfriends
via @annelisa_venge
5. More than that she was already Diana Ross’ daughter – like those wt nepo babies are invited to award shows and talk shows just because – this is crazy
via @_leegray
6. I really want a tv show like girlfriends please. Black characters in their 30s-40s navigating careers, love, life etc. I can’t keep engaging with Uni dramas when I graduated almost a decade ago lol.
via @Tiniwana
7. I just finished girlfriends and I’m mad as fuck they deserved a real ending
via @AnneWannie_
8. rewatching girlfriends and jill marie jones really should have been a movie star. funny, gorgeous, charismatic. she deserved a similar career to angelina jolie’s. ughh what an icon for Black women. it’s such a shame how many Black actors were robbed.
via @ATAIKlRU
9. I know y’all hate reboots but we really deserve a Girlfriends reboot! Sex and the City got 2 movies and a spinoff series! Joan, Maya, Toni, and Lynn deserve better.
via @onewhoisheard
10. every year around this time i binge girlfriends and its better than the last time
via @oohtyla
Did ‘Girlfriends’ Deserve To Be A Bigger Show? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com