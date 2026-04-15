The Deposits, Cancellations and Refunds Policy

Summary. This is a summary of the ONE Voyage’s Deposit, Cancellations, and Refunds Policy. For the complete detailed policies, please refer to the Reservation Agreement.

Non-refundable Deposit. Paying CUSTOMERS are required to make at least a nonrefundable deposit at the time of booking the CRUISE PACKAGE. Generally, the nonrefundable deposit will be five hundred dollars ($500) for each passenger; however, for suites and some specialty cabins the nonrefundable deposit per CUSTOMER may be higher.

Refund Amount. If a CUSTOMER cancels a CRUISE PACKAGE, amounts paid more than the non-refundable deposit are refundable at the following rates:

Beginning Date Ending Date Refund Percentage 02/01/26 02/28/26 50% 03/01/26 03/31/26 40% 04/01/26 04/30/26 30% 05/01/26 05/31/26 25% 06/01/26 06/30/26 20% 07/01/26 07/31/26 15% 08/01/26 09/15/26 10% After 09/15/26 No Refund

Amounts retained more than the REFUND AMOUNT shall be considered liquidated damages.

Refund Methodology. To the extent practicable, refunds, if any, will be made in the way the original payment was made and to the CUSTOMER that made such payment. Should it no longer be possible to refund via the same credit card, then the refund will be issued by check. The determination is solely at ONE VOYAGE’S discretion. CUSTOMER hereby agrees not to apply for any credit card chargeback more than the refund amount owed, if any.

Reschedule or Cancellation of the Cruise. Should the CRUISE be re-scheduled, no refunds will be made. If a force majeure event, beyond ONE VOYAGE’S control, results in the cancellation of the cruise, the sole liability of the ONE VOYAGE to a paying CUSTOMER shall be for a refund of 85% of any monies paid for which the paying CUSTOMER has not had benefit. CUSTOMER agrees that ONE VOYAGE ENTITIES shall not be responsible for any incidental and consequential damages incurred by CUSTOMER.