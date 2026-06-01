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This countdown has been ended already!
Departure Port: Miami Florida
Ship: Virgin Voyages – Resilient Lady
** Ports of Call
Nassau, BF (Overnight)
Nassau, BF
Beach Club at Bimini, BF
|VOYAGE
|Date
|Port
|Events / Programming
|October 26th
|MIAMI
|Sail Away Party and Theme Night
|October 27th
|AT SEA
|Workouts – Seminars – Activations – Games – Pool Deck and Red Room Performances – Theme Night
|October 28th
|NASSAU, BF
|Workouts – ONE Voyage Festival – Theme Night – On Board Performance
|October 29th
|NASSAU, BF
|Workouts – ONE Voyage Festival – Theme Night – On Board Performance
|October 30th
|AT SEA
|Workouts – Seminars – Activations – Games – Pool Deck and Red Room Performances – Theme Night
|October 31st
|BEACH CLUB at BIMINI, BF
|Workouts – Beach Party Concert – Theme Night – On Board Performance
|November 1st
|MIAMI
**All itineraries, times and ports are subject to change without notice.
*All itineraries, dates and times, vessel, ports, artists, performers, appearances, locations, etc. are subject to change without notice.
**Consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation.