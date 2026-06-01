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Departure Port: Miami Florida
Ship: Virgin Voyages – Resilient Lady

** Ports of Call
Nassau, BF (Overnight)
Nassau, BF
Beach Club at Bimini, BF

VOYAGE
Date Port Events / Programming
October 26th MIAMI Sail Away Party and Theme Night
October 27th AT SEA Workouts – Seminars – Activations – Games – Pool Deck and Red Room Performances – Theme Night
October 28th NASSAU, BF Workouts – ONE Voyage Festival – Theme Night – On Board Performance
October 29th NASSAU, BF Workouts – ONE Voyage Festival – Theme Night – On Board Performance
October 30th AT SEA Workouts – Seminars – Activations – Games – Pool Deck and Red Room Performances – Theme Night
October 31st BEACH CLUB at BIMINI, BF Workouts – Beach Party Concert – Theme Night – On Board Performance
November 1st MIAMI

**All itineraries, times and ports are subject to change without notice.

*All itineraries, dates and times, vessel, ports, artists, performers, appearances, locations, etc. are subject to change without notice.

**Consult with your accountant or preparer regarding the tax-deductible donation.

One Voyage 2026

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